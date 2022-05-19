Backlund posted an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Backlund set up Andrew Mangiapane for the Flames' second goal right after a turnover in the first minute of play. The 33-year-old Backlund has now gotten on the scoresheet in four of eight playoff contests, amassing three goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating. He's a defensively reliable center, so he could see heavy minutes against Connor McDavid, especially when head coach Darryl Sutter can match lines on home ice.