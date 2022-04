Backlund logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Backlund had the secondary assist on Noah Hanifin's go-ahead goal in the third period. This was Backlund's third helper in his last six games. The 33-year-old center has done alright with 35 points, 191 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-16 rating through 73 outings this season. Only five of his points, all assists, have come with the man advantage.