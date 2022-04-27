Backlund notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Backlund set up Dillon Dube on the opening tally 4:02 into the game. This gave Backlund five helpers, including three on the power play, in his last eight games. The 33-year-old center is up to 39 points, 211 shots on net and a plus-18 rating in 80 contests while continually holding down a second-line job.