Backlund scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Backlund tapped in a centering feed from Andrew Mangiapane at 6:49 of the third period. Just 3:49 later, Backlund returned the favor, setting up his linemate for the go-ahead tally. After starting the series quiet, Backlund has three points in his last two outings. He's added a plus-3 rating, 15 shots on net and four PIM in a second-line role.