Backlund (rest) will not play Monday's contest versus the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Backlund, as well as Matthew Tkachuk and the Flames' usual top four defensemen, will take Monday off to get recharged for a playoff run. Backlund's been productive with 21 goals and 26 helpers in 75 contests this season, as well as a plus-36 rating.