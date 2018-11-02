Backlund scored a goal and had an assist while taking two shots on goal during Thursday's 6-5 win over Colorado.

Backlund and company came back from a three goal deficit by scoring five times in the third period. Backlund's goal was his second of the year, while his helper upped his season total to six. The center continues to see time on the power play for the Flames, but isn't cashing in at a high level through 14 games this year.