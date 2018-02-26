The Senators traded Shore to the Flames in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Shore must be tired of moving, as he'd just arrived in Ottawa in a deal that involved Dion Phaneuf two weeks ago. However, it makes a lot of sense that the Senators -- who have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs -- would start collecting draft picks. Shore, who has 50 points (14 goals, 36 assists) in 227 career contests, should carry his bottom-six role over to Cowtown.