Jets' Nick Shore: Notches assist Saturday
Shore picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Shore's helper on a Logan Shaw tally snapped his personal 27-game point drought. The 27-year-old Shore now has six points, 54 hits, 40 shots and a minus-1 rating in 59 contests between the Jets and the Maple Leafs this year. With a limited fourth-line role, Shore isn't likely to interest fantasy owners.
