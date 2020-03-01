Shore picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Shore's helper on a Logan Shaw tally snapped his personal 27-game point drought. The 27-year-old Shore now has six points, 54 hits, 40 shots and a minus-1 rating in 59 contests between the Jets and the Maple Leafs this year. With a limited fourth-line role, Shore isn't likely to interest fantasy owners.