Jets' Nick Shore: Throws body around
Shore failed to record a point in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Nashville, finishing with three hits in 6:09 of ice time.
Shore remains stuck on five points, having failed to produce a point for the sixth straight game. He boasts an impressive shooting percentage (14.3) but hasn't played enough minutes to make an impact, averaging roughly nine minutes per contest in 2019-20.
