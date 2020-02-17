Jets' Nick Shore: Missing from scoresheet
Shore failed to record a point versus the Blackhawks on Sunday, his 21st consecutive contest without getting on the scoresheet.
Shore has logged a mere 8:47 of ice time per game during his pointless streak, so his opportunities have been limited. The center hasn't put a shot on goal in his last six outings and managed a mere two hits, so fantasy owners shouldn't be banking on him providing much in terms of value the rest of the way.
