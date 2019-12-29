Jets' Nick Shore: Lights lamp in loss
Shore scored his third goal of 2019-20 in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.
Shore only logged 10:28 of ice time in Sunday's loss, but he made the most of it by scoring a goal. The fourth-line center isn't too relevant from a fantasy standpoint, as Shore's goal against the Blues was just his fifth point in 31 games this season.
