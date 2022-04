Kylington logged a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kylington assisted on a Blake Coleman goal in the first period before scoring an empty-netter to close out the game. It was the second multi-point game of the season for the 24-year-old defenseman and his first points since a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Overall, Kylington has had a solid season offensively, with nine goals and 20 assists.