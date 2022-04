Toffoli produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Toffoli fanned on a shot, but Andrew Mangiapane was there to clean up the rebound at 6:40 of the third period. The 29-year-old Toffoli has slowed down his scoring pace in April with two goals and two helpers through 10 contests. For the season, the veteran winger has 48 points, 182 shots on net, 76 hits and a minus-6 rating through 69 appearances.