Flyers' Carter Hart: Allows two goals in OT win
Hart made 22 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.
Hart has won his last three starts, outduelling Carey Price in this one to pick up his fifth win of the 2019-20 campaign. The Flyers' netminder has been up and down to start the year, but Hart has played his best hockey over the last week and looks like a trustworthy fantasy option again.
