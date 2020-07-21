Hart (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's scrimmage in the first half and didn't return for the second half, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphiareports.

Due to the NHL's new injury update policy, it's safe to assume the Flyers won't be releasing any details regarding Hart's status following Tuesday's on-ice session, so for now he can simply be considered day-to-day. Losing the 21-year-old netminder for any stretch of time would represent a huge blow to Philadelphia's chances in the playoffs, as he was leaned on heavily during the regular season, compiling a 24-13-3 record while posting a 2.42 GAA and .914 save percentage in 43 appearances.