Flyers' Carter Hart: Phenomenal in win over Wings
Hart stymied the Red Wings on Sunday, stopping 36 of 37 shots to pick up his 13th win of the season.
Hart has played a big role in the Flyers' resurgence, picking up his eighth consecutive win in a stretch where they've gone 12-1-1. This outing featured a number of spectacular saves, just 24 hours after his worst performance in the NHL.
