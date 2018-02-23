Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads way in win over Columbus

Giroux scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Thursday's 2-1 win over Blue Jackets.

The veteran has now marked the scoresheet in seven of his past eight contests for six goals, eight assists and five multi-point showings. The move to the wing has clearly revitalized Giroux's offensive touch, as he's currently on pace for the highest point total of his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories