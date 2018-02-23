Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads way in win over Columbus
Giroux scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Thursday's 2-1 win over Blue Jackets.
The veteran has now marked the scoresheet in seven of his past eight contests for six goals, eight assists and five multi-point showings. The move to the wing has clearly revitalized Giroux's offensive touch, as he's currently on pace for the highest point total of his career.
