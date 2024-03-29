Giroux scored the game-winning goal, a shorthanded tally just 36 seconds into the first period, in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Chicago.

The veteran forward completed a 3-on-2 counterattack by wiring a shot past Petr Mrazek from the slot. Giroux's goal gave him an even 20 on the season, the 11th time in his career he's reached that mark, but he's having a fairly quiet finish to the campaign. He hasn't produced a multi-point performance since Feb. 13, and in 23 games since then he's managed just three goals and 14 points.