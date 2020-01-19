Flyers' Claude Giroux: Piling up apples

Giroux had two assists -- one on the power play -- across 15:26 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Giroux got back onto the scoresheet with his eighth multi-point performance of the season Saturday. He hasn't quite been the reliable fantasy performer of the past this campaign, however, as he's now at 13 goals, 21 assists and 144 shots through 49 games. The 32-year-old will look to snap an eight-game goalless drought in Tuesday's game against rival Pittsburgh.