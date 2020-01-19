Flyers' Claude Giroux: Piling up apples
Giroux had two assists -- one on the power play -- across 15:26 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Giroux got back onto the scoresheet with his eighth multi-point performance of the season Saturday. He hasn't quite been the reliable fantasy performer of the past this campaign, however, as he's now at 13 goals, 21 assists and 144 shots through 49 games. The 32-year-old will look to snap an eight-game goalless drought in Tuesday's game against rival Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sends power-play helper•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Lacking assists•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Points in five straight games•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Keeps point streak going with goal•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Assists in three straight outings•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Snags power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.