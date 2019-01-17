Flyers' Claude Giroux: Snags pair of helpers in win

Giroux recorded two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Boston.

That's back-to-back games with two assists for Giroux. It's been a down year in terms of goals, but he continues piling up the assists at an elite pace. The two against Boston give him 38 for the season, and Giroux is up to 52 points in 2018-19. The lack of goals likely means he'll fall short of equalling or improving on his 102-point campaign from 2017-18, but nonetheless, the 31-year-old is in the midst of another fine season.