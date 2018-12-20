Weise has scored three goals in eight games this month, giving him four in 29 contests this season.

While he's having a good goal-scoring December, Weise doesn't have any assists and hasn't managed to post a positive plus/minus. He also has just 13 shots in eight games this month, giving him an unsustainable 23.1 shooting percentage. Those facts should keep Weise on the waiver wire in most leagues.

