Flyers' Dale Weise: Remains with big club

Although the Flyers waived him Oct. 1, Weise is still with the big club, and will enter the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Weise, who totaled four goals and eight points in 46 contests last campaign, will occupy a bottom-six role against the Senators, skating with Jori Lehtera and Michael Raffl on Philadelphia's fourth line.