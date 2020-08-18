Van Riemsdyk will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's Game 4 versus Montreal, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Van Riemsdyk has only averaged 11:30 of ice time in the five contests he's suited up for thus far this postseason and he's gone scoreless over that stretch, so coach Alain Vigneault is clearly hoping Tuesday's scratch will light a fire under the 31-year-old winger. JVR won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to crack the lineup, as the Flyers will be right back at it Wednesday for Game 5.