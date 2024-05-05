Van Riemsdyk logged an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Van Riemsdyk set up Hampus Lindholm's game-tying tally at 10:22 of the third period. The helper was van Riemsdyk's third point in five appearances in the first round. The winger added eight shots on net, seven hits and a plus-2 rating. He continues to play on the third line and second power-play unit, and it appears his offense has stabilized following a brutal drought at the end of the regular season.