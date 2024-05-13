Van Riemsdyk supplied a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Florida in Game 4.

Van Riemsdyk helped set up David Pastrnak's power-play goal in the first period of Sunday's loss. Van Riemsdyk had three hits but didn't register a shot on goal in 10:57 of ice time. The 35-year-old has two assists in four games so far against Florida, but he hasn't found the back of the net since Game 4 of the first-round series versus Toronto. Van Riemsdyk has five points (one goal) in nine contests so far this postseason.