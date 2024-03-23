Van Riemsdyk (illness) will be back in action in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Van Riemsdyk sat out three of the Bruins' last four games with the illness. He has been in a slump since Feb. 17, picking up one assist in his last 13 games. Van Riemsdyk should see bottom-six minutes, as well as time on the second power play. He will replace John Beecher (illness) in the lineup.