Van Riemsdyk is under the weather and didn't practice ahead of Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Van Riemsdyk is currently stuck in a 12-game goal drought during which he has managed a lone helper. As such, his potential absence may not have a significant impact on the majority of fantasy players. If the veteran winger does miss out Thursday, John Beecher should slot into a bottom-six role.