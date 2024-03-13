Van Riemsdyk is under the weather and didn't practice ahead of Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.
Van Riemsdyk is currently stuck in a 12-game goal drought during which he has managed a lone helper. As such, his potential absence may not have a significant impact on the majority of fantasy players. If the veteran winger does miss out Thursday, John Beecher should slot into a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Bruins' James van Riemsdyk: Lights lamp twice in OT loss•
-
Bruins' James van Riemsdyk: Three-point effort Saturday•
-
Bruins' James van Riemsdyk: Reaches 20-assist mark•
-
Bruins' James van Riemsdyk: Good to go•
-
Bruins' James van Riemsdyk: Not playing Monday•
-
Bruins' James van Riemsdyk: Unavailable Saturday•