Van Riemsdyk (illness) will not play in Montreal on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI Radio reports.

Van Riemsdyk has been in a big slump of late, picking up just one assist in his last 12 games. The 34-year-old winger has 11 goals and 38 points in 63 games this year, including six goals and six assists with the man advantage. Another update on his status should surface prior to Saturday's game versus the Flyers.