Van Riemsdyk scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

It's the second three-point performance in the last seven games for the veteran winger, a stretch in which van Riemsdyk has four goals and eight points. JVR has provided some valuable depth scoring for the Bruins this season, seeing regular ice time on the man advantage and racking up 11 goals and 37 points in 51 games.