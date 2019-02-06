Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Designated for waivers
Lehtera was placed on waivers by the Flyers on Wednesday.
Lehtera -- who has been mired in an ongoing criminal investigation in his native Finland -- will be reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley if he goes unclaimed, which seems highly likely considering his $4.7 million cap hit. The 31-year-old could find his way back to Philadelphia at some point this season, but most likely won't be back with the team next season and may have to continue his professional career overseas.
