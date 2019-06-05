Jori Lehtera: Headed overseas
Per Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Lehtera will play for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL in 2019-20.
Lehtera appeared in 27 games with the Flyers in 2017-18, notching a meager three points over that span. The veteran forward will almost certainly spend the rest of his professional playing career overseas. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish his time in the NHL having racked up 111 points in 307 appearances split between the Blues and Flyers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...