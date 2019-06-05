Per Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Lehtera will play for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL in 2019-20.

Lehtera appeared in 27 games with the Flyers in 2017-18, notching a meager three points over that span. The veteran forward will almost certainly spend the rest of his professional playing career overseas. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish his time in the NHL having racked up 111 points in 307 appearances split between the Blues and Flyers.