While Lehtera has been charged in connection to a cocaine ring in his native Finland, he maintains that he's done nothing wrong and vows to his clear his name, Dave Isaac of NHL.com reports.

Lehtera continues to miss time games as he tends to this legal matter. He last played Dec. 15, skating for 8:35 of ice time in a 5-1 road loss to the Canucks. The NHL reportedly has no interest in delving into the matter at this time, though deputy commissioner Bill Daly added, "we intend to continue to monitor the proceedings." Reading between the lines, the league will monitor the situation from afar.