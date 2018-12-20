Lehtera (coach's decision) was on the ice at Thursday's morning skate, albeit as an extra skater, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Lehtera is set to stand trial Dec. 31 for his indirect involvement in a cocaine ring back in his native Finland. He's obviously still with the team, but the Flyers called up Philip Varone from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday, and the latter appears to be on track to draw the start on the fourth line --- rather than Lehtera -- for the evening's home clash against the Predators.