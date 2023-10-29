Deslauriers picked up a fighting major in Saturday's loss to Anaheim.
Deslauriers had just two PIM throughout his first six outings, but has not picked up a fighting major in each of his past two contests. Fantasy managers rostering Deslauriers are seeking the more physical stats, such as PIM and hits. He has 24 hits on the year, ranking him sixth in the league in that category.
