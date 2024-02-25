Deslauriers picked up a fighting major during Saturday's loss to the Rangers.
Deslauriers extended his point drought to 24 games, as he has just three points in 50 contests this season. His fantasy value comes in the form of his 77 PIM and 130 hits. However, he isn't on pace to catch last year's totals of 136 PIM and 306 hits.
