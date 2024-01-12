Deslauriers was a healthy scratch during Wednesday's shootout victory over Montreal.
Deslauriers was held off the scoresheet for 13 consecutive contests prior to his move to the press box. He has just three points, all assists, in 39 games this season. Even when he returns to the lineup, his fantasy value is limited to his 41 PIM and 98 hits.
