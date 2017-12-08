Flyers' Radko Gudas: Eligible to return
Gudas (suspension) has served out his 10-game ban and is available for Tuesday's clash with Toronto.
Gudas was given his suspension for a retaliatory slash to the head of Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault . Factoring in the blueliner's history, the league came down hard with the length of the ban. The 27-year-old is a near lock to return to the lineup in favor of Travis Sanheim or Mark Alt.
