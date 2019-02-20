Gudas will be subjected to a league hearing Wednesday for high-sticking/slashing Nikita Kucherov in Tuesday's game against the Lightning,

Gudas is no stranger to the player safety division. According to Spotrac.com, he's lost a total of 19 games due to suspension in his career, with a slashing infraction and two instances of delivering an illegal check to the head on his hockey record. Certainly, this will be taken into account by the NHL's DPS governers.

