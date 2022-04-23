Ristolainen (upper body) won't return this season, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Although Ristolainen won't be available for the final four games of the campaign, at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be ready for next season's training camp. He'll finish the year having picked up 16 points and a whopping 230 hits through 66 contests.
