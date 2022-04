Laughton (concussion) has been cleared to resume playing.

Laughton will need to be removed from injured reserve before he's officially eligible to return to action, but that could happen as soon as Saturday's game against Toronto. Considering that the Flyers are out of playoff contention and Laughton hasn't played in a game since March 10, it's also possible that the Flyers will give him a few more days to prepare before thrusting the center back onto the ice.