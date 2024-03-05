Laughton opened the scoring in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues.
The tally is just Laughton's 10th of the season. While he's not tearing it up, he's been fairly productive. Over the last 11 games, he has five goals and 12 points. He's been playing big minutes here and there and has been punching above his weight in terms of offensive production.
