Laughton scored two goals on five shots while adding two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

The 24-year-old is off to a quick start to the campaign with three goals in four games, not bad for a player who only managed a career-high 10 tallies in 81 contests last season. Laughton remains outside the Flyers' top six and without regular time on the power play, however, so don't expect him to keep this pace up for long.