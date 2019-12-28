Flyers' Scott Laughton: Sidelined for Saturday's game
Laughton (groin) will miss Saturday night's road game in San Jose, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Laughton will sit for a sixth consecutive game, still unable to dress due to a groin ailment. The 25-year-old's absence will not be felt too much in fantasy, as Laughton has only managed nine points across 19 appearances in 2019-20.
