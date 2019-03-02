Laughton had an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in a 6-3 victory against the Devils on Friday.

He has some work to do in the shots and hits categories, but despite coming into Friday with a six-game pointless streak, Laughton has already set new career-highs with 15 assists and 23 points this season. He also has 93 shots and 114 hits, putting him on pace for new high-water marks in those departments as well. Laughton has eight goals and 23 points in 65 contests.