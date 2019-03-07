Flyers' Sean Couturier: Finds assist column twice in loss

Couturier recorded a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals at home.

Since the beginning of February, Couturier, in 16 games, has totaled 22 points (eight goals to go along with 14 assists). The 26-year-old, despite the loss, is now up to 63 points in 2018-19, just 13 back of his career-best 76-point campaign from a season ago.