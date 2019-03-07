Flyers' Sean Couturier: Finds assist column twice in loss
Couturier recorded a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals at home.
Since the beginning of February, Couturier, in 16 games, has totaled 22 points (eight goals to go along with 14 assists). The 26-year-old, despite the loss, is now up to 63 points in 2018-19, just 13 back of his career-best 76-point campaign from a season ago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...