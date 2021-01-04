Couturier (knee) participated in the first day of training camp Monday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Couturier skated on a line with fellow Flyers first-round picks James van Riemsdyk and Tyson Foerster, as head coach Alain Vigneault tried to create a comfort level for Foerster by placing the team's most recent first-round selection on a line with two guys who have experienced what he's going through at his first camp. Those lines will likely change as the Flyers get deeper into camp, with Couturier projected to center the top line now that he has healed from the sprained MCL he sustained in the postseason.