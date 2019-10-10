Flyers' Sean Couturier: Strikes for first goal of season

Couturier scored a goal on a game-high six shots and was a plus-2 with two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Couturier drove hard to the net and deposited a loose puck less than a minute into the third period for his first goal of the year. He also went 12-for-20 (60 percent) in the faceoff circle. Couturier scored a career-high 33 goals last season -- his second year in a row of 30-plus -- and matched his career high of 76 points and should approach those numbers again in 2019-20.