Konecny was lifted from the NHL's COVID-19 list Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Konecny was the Flyers' final player in COVID-19 protocol. The 24-year-old will remain on non-roster injured reserve until he gets his conditioning up to par, but he could return as soon as Tuesday's road matchup versus the Penguins. After three straight seasons with exactly 24 goals, Konecny posted five goals and three assists through the first 12 games this year.