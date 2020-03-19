Play

Konecny has 24 goals and 61 points in 66 games this season.

If the NHL regular season is over, Konecny will finish with exactly 24 goals for the third consecutive season. However, he's already blown past his career high in points, recording his first career 60-point season. The 23-year-old winger should continue to thrive in a top-six role with the Flyers.

More News
Our Latest Stories