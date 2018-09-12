Konecny expects to see a much larger role with the Flyers this season Sam Carchidi of The Inquirer reports.

Part of that expanded role will be as a penalty killer, which won't excite too many owners. The Flyers finished 29th in penalty killing, so adding the speedy winger to the unit makes sense. Fortunately, Konecny's expanded role should also include more minutes on the top line with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier. Konecny played 41 games with the Flyers top unit and recorded 20 goals. In 40 games where he played on other lines, he scored just four times. It's safe to say Konecny's value is directly tied to him nailing down a permanent spot on the No. 1 line.